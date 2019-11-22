Greeneville home suffers extensive damage after Thursday night fire

Breaking News
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Parts of a Greeneville home are now severely damaged after a large fire Thursday night.

Crews responded to Crestwood Drive around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The Greeneville Fire Department says people were inside the home when the fire started, but they were able to make it out unharmed.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out but is expected to be okay.

The third floor and attic suffered extensive damage.

There is no word yet on a cause of the fire.

Several other fire departments assisted GFD on the fire.

