Greeneville holds groundbreaking ceremony for Depot Street infrastructure project

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a groundbreaking ceremony, the Greeneville community celebrated the start of an $11 million infrastructure project in downtown.

The project will bring upgraded utilities and streetscapes to downtown Greeneville. New trees and updates to water and sewer are a few of the tasks on the to-do list.

Dozens came out to watch project leaders break ground at the intersection of Main Street and Depot Street.

President and CEO of Greene County Partnership Jeff Taylor said it’s taken several years of planning and community input to bring the project to this day.

“It’s really exhilarating,” Taylor said. “We live in such a great area and a great community and as we continue to prosper and really redefine ourselves it’s nice to have this project to basically provide a facelift.”

Taylor said a major project feature will be free wi-fi downtown.

“Back in the early 70’s Greeneville had a similar project once before,” Taylor said. “It’s time to update our infrastructure to handle the growth and economic development that we’re already seeing, but also to accommodate as we move forward into the next several years.”

City Administrator Todd Smith said the project’s goal is to accommodate population growth and encourage private investment in the area.

“This is a big public investment in our downtown,” Smith said. “Our hope is with the public investment downtown, new infrastructure, new streets, new sidewalks, that will lead to more private investment.”

Those traveling through Depot Street should pack their patience as construction is expected to take 20 months to be complete.

“This is a long-term project,” Smith said. “There’s going to be a little bit of headache, a little bit of growing pains in this process, but at the end of the day when it’s all said and done you’re going to see a beautiful streetscape, brand new infrastructure in our downtown.”