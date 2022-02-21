GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville High School (GHS) student received recognition for her hard work and determination to succeed, according to the school system on Friday.

GHS senior Ellie Beth Youngblood, 18, has been named on STREAMWORKS’ Twenty under 20 Class of 2021 list.

“I am thankful for this recognition and am honored to represent Greeneville High School on the Twenty under 20 recipient list,” Youngblood stated in a release from the school system.

The GHS senior is involved with multiple organizations, including serving as the Student Council President, dancing on the Devilettes Dance Team, serving as the National Honors Society Treasurer and a Young Life Senior Leader.

Youngblood also played on the school’s soccer team in 2018 and 2019 when the Devils advanced to the state championships. Her honors include the GHS Golden 30+ ACT Club, Miss Greeneville High School and the GCS AP scholar award — to name a few.

The scholar plans to further her education at Clemson University in South Carolina, where she aspires to study biology and eventually land a career in the medical field.

STREAMWORKS’ Twenty under 20 award aims to recognize young achievers throughout a 33-county area in Northeast Tennessee, West North Carolina and Southwest Virginia.

“These superlatives have demonstrated exemplary achievements in community service, entrepreneurialism, leadership, academics and STEM activities,” according to the website.