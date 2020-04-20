Greeneville High School students spread positive messages while apart

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) During this time outside the classroom, many students are using social media to stay connected with friends.

Some students at Greeneville High School are using a Facebook page to share messages of encouragement and hope with classmates.

Students across the nation are forced to stay home due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t stop GHS students from showcasing their talents on social media, to remind their peers to continue to be the light during this time of crisis.

Before school was closed, Greeneville High School freshman, Madison Metcalf, could be found in the choir room this semester, but due to COVID-19, she is now singing at home. However, her audience is still listening, on her high school’s “What’s up at GHS” Facebook page.

“I want people to know that there is hope and that the world is going to change after all of this,” Greeneville High School freshman, Madison Metcalf said. “Let your light shine for God and it’ll all get better.”

The Miss Greene County Outstanding Teen does not want her peers to be discouraged because they’re away from what some consider a second home and is using Facebook and music to help.

“I’m our church’s praise and worship leader, so I’ve been doing tons and tons of praise and worship and studying my Bible,” Metcalf said. “I chose ‘Be The Light’ because in Matthew 5:14, it says ‘You are the light of the world. The city set on a hill cannot be hit.’ That just really speaks to me because even though the world may be dark right now, we’re supposed to be the light. We’re called to be the light.”

Junior, student Lexi Humbert, had the same idea.

Greeneville High School junior, Lexi Humbert said, “My goal out of this is to see people be happier and to know that they are getting help, such as health care.”

When her former history teacher asked students to give back to healthcare workers, Humbert knew what to do.

Humbert said, “I’ve actually been sewing since I was about 12, so I thought why not help the community and make some masks.”

Humbert, who is also the 2020 Miss Greene County Volunteer Teen, says she has created more than a dozen masks over the course of two weeks, in between online classes and golfing.

Humber shared with Pheben Kassahun that she plans to pursue a job in the medical field.

“My dad is a type 1 diabetic and he was diagnosed when he was 14. I’ve always wanted to be a research doctor to hopefully find a cure to type 1 diabetes one day.”

She said she understands high school seniors are going through a tough time and has a message for them:

“It’s a hard time for the seniors but I just want them to know I’m sending out all my love and support to everyone because I know it’s a challenge, but to know that they’ve worked very hard and they’ve earned this,” Humbert said.

Greeneville High School principal, Patrick Fraley, wants students to have the opportunity to have an outlet to be able to be positive with one another.

“It’s just another way to give back to our community and show appreciation for the things that people are having to go through right now to keep us all safe,” Fraley said. “We call it excellence in all endeavors. Whatever we do, we want to try to do it the best we can. It comes through our athletics, our academics, their character. I’m just super proud of our kids. They’ve done a really good job to stay in an upbeat, positive in a very trying time.”