GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Board of Education voted Tuesday to change this year’s graduation date for Greeneville High School, a decision some parents are upset about.

The date was changed from the evening of May 26 to the morning of May 27 after a 3–2 vote by the board. It was changed because the original date would have prevented student-athletes from attending graduation if their teams make it to the state championships.

“It’s hard to always pick a date that’s going to be great for everybody,” Board Chairman Cindy Luttrell said. “But at the same time, you know, we want to be as respectful as possible that we can include all the graduates.”

Some parents say they already paid for invitations with the previous graduation date, which was solidified in 2020.

“They should have noticed the dates and when everything was going to happen, but they didn’t,” said Ray Whaley, a parent of a graduating senior.

Graduation will now take place on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m.