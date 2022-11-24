GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nine Greeneville High School band students earned a spot to perform in the streets of New York City at the world-famous Thanksgiving Day parade in the “Big Apple.”

“It went really well,” Band member Hank Parsley said. “It’s kind of felt really good to do it, and then once we finished it, I just felt proud.”

The students play everything from trombone, to trumpet and saxophone. Their art is something they’ve spent a lot of time perfecting.

“Throughout my years of high school, I’ve just had to put in a lot of effort and practicing to get up to this point,” Band member Wade Parton said. “Once I did find out about the audition placement in general, then you know, it took off from there.”

The students have been in New York City for about a week, having the chance to not only rehearse but meet people who share their same passion.

“I’ve met people from all over the country this week just a handful people around me,” Band member Brennan Casebier said. “One guy was from Arkansas, another guy lives in New Jersey and another one from South Dakota.”

Another one of their favorite parts of the trip was having the chance to explore.

“Probably going around and like touring New York,” Band member Asher Rogers said. “It’s just really cool being in a big city compared to Greeneville.”

The students said they missed their family this Thanksgiving, but are thankful to spend their holiday on an experience like no other.

“Nothing like this has come close,” Casebier said. “I’ve never experienced anything like this.”