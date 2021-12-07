Greeneville High School band members return after performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Six Greeneville High School band members had the opportunity to perform in the one of the nation’s largest traditions on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a release from the school, the six band members were selected along with 225 other high school students across the country to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

These students included the following from Greeneville:

Christopher “Critter” Johnson, senior trumpet player

Nathanael “Scott” Johnson, senior trombone player

David Hernandez, senior bass trombone player

Wade Parton, junior trombone player

Asher Rogers, junior trombone player

Ethan Sutherlen, junior baritone sax player

The group rehearsed in New York City for several days ahead of the event, with early-morning wakes and long rehearsals lasting into the night. Despite the busy schedule, they had the chance to see and experience the city, including the 9/11 Memorial, Ellen’s Stardust Diner, a Rockettes performance at Radio City, a Broadway show and Times Square.