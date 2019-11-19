Greeneville High School band member to march in Macy’s Great American Marching Band on Thanksgiving

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A senior at Greeneville High School has been invited to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for her third time.

According to a release from the office of the Greene County Director of Schools, senior Carolyn FitzGerald will be joining 225 other high school students from across the United States to perform in New York.

Carolyn, a GHS Senior, departs on Saturday to march for the third time in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. FitzGerald was selected to participate in this prestigious band with 225 other high school students from across the nation. pic.twitter.com/gNMRjHJC8o — Pride of the Devils (@Prideofdevils) November 19, 2019

“We are extremely proud and excited for Carolyn as she heads to represent us in the Macy’s parade. I can’t wait to hear about her experience and share it with the rest of the band program!” said Brooke Williams, the Band Director at GHS.

FitzGerald plays the trombone in the Pride of the Devils Band.

The release says she had to go through an extensive application and audition process in order to be chosen to join the Macy’s All American Marching Band.

Rehearsals for the parade begin next week, but FitzGerald will also have time to sightsee and see a Broadway show.

FitzGerald is originally from upstate New York.