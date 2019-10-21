Greeneville H.S. football player chosen for Army All-American bowl

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greeneville High School’s Will Albright may have already been a part of two state championship teams, but he will soon get the opportunity to step into the national spotlight.

Albright was one of just 100 players across the country chosen to participate in the Army All-American Bowl.

Albright received his jersey for the game during a ceremony at Greeneville High Monday morning.

The Greene Devils player is a standout defensive back and wide receiver, but he is also considered one of the top long snappers in the entire country.

Albright has committed to the Unversity of Tennessee.

Over the course of 19 years, the Army All-American Bowl has produced 159 NCAA All-Americans as well as 380 NFL draft picks.