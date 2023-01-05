GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9.

According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location.

Shelter staff will care for the dogs and cats while the facility is closed to the public, and a reopening is set for Jan. 24.

“The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society wants to thank its supporters during this exciting transition to its new facility,” said Medcalf.