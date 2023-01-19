GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville-Green County Humane Society is opening up a new location on Tuesday Jan. 24. This new location will provide the staff and the animals with more space and storage. Jeff Idell was the contractor behind this project, “This building was built for longevity and its a 8000 square foot facility and it has a lot more space here.” Idell said, “The old shelter had smaller rooms and they were using cardboard tables or card tables for a desk.”

The new Humane Society building offers 16 play yards for the dogs and catio’s (cat patio’s) for all their furry friends. Amy Bowman, the Executive Director of the Humane Society is excited to open this new building for the public. “So we have a dog walking area, we have a pavilion where people can meet and greet and socialize with the dogs.” Bowman said, “One thing we really like, we’ve got a utility sink to wash litter pans and another sink to wash their feeding bowls so there’s no cross contamination.”

The New Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is 8,000 square feet, compared to their old facility which was only 4,000. They have been able to successfully double their amount of space and add new washers and dryers.

The Humane Society is always in need of volunteers and supplies. If you are interested in being involved with the animal shelter you can visit their website at Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. You can also check out their Facebook page to stay up to date with everything going on.

The Humane Society will officially open to the public on Tuesday Jan. 24 from 12-4pm.