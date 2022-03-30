GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society broke ground on Wednesday on its new, larger facility.

Executive Director of the Humane Society, Amy Bowman, said the building will allow more room to house all of the county’s furry friends who are in need.

Bowman said the organization has been in its current shelter for about 40 years, so it’s time to upgrade, and it’s the community that’s made that possible.

“We receive no government funding, so it’s because of their generosity that we’re able to bring this vision to life,” Bowman said.

“We live in a community that if there is a need, they put out a call, and thousands of pounds of dog food, cat food show up, if they need beds,” President and CEO of Greene County Partnership Jeff Taylor said. “So, we’ve been a part of that.”

Taylor said he’s adopted several animals from the shelter. Over the past few years, he’s seen the need for a bigger and better space.

“We’ve got a growing population, so with a growing population usually comes more animals and unfortunate circumstances occur but to have a facility of this quality to not only meet the need but exceed the need,” Taylor said.

Humane society officials said since they are a no-kill shelter, they stay at full capacity most of the time.

All of the groundwork for the new space is being laid now. Some of the upgrades to the facility will include a bigger lobby, expanded cat rooms and more.

“Over 3,000 square feet larger than the existing shelter,” Bowman said. “It will have larger dog kennels, more comfortable dog kennels.”

Community members who frequently adopt and support the shelter couldn’t be more excited.

“I wanted this for years,” Darlene McCleish, a former member of the shelter board, said. “I kept begging let’s add on, and they said we don’t have space. We don’t have property. So, this is a great thing here.”

Bowman said the goal is to open the new shelter in early 2023.