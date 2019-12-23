Greeneville Fire Dept. set to help Santa deliver treat bags on Christmas Eve

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Fire Department will help Santa Claus deliver treat bags on Christmas Eve.
Santa will be riding on the fire engine and making stops at all of the following locations around Greeneville.
- 10:00 a.m. – Greeneville Housing Authority on Ross Boulevard
- 10:15 a.m. – Twin Oaks Village Apartments on Arnold Road
- 10:25 a.m. – Hidden Oaks Apartments on West Summer St.
- 10:35 a.m. – Crestview Terrace Apartments on the 70 Truck Route
- 10:45 a.m. – Greeneville Housing Authority on Price Lane
- 11:00 a.m. – Kirk Drive, Wesley Avenue, and Floral Street
- 11:15 a.m. – George Clem School
- 11:30 a.m. – Highland School
- 11:40 a.m. – Wesley Heights Park on Locust St.
- 11:50 a.m. – Corner of Housely Avenue and Biddle Street
- 12:00 p.m. – Heatherwood Apartments on Lafayette Street
- 12:10 p.m. – Greeneville Terrace Apartments on Elk Street
