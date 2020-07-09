Greeneville Fire Dept.: Crews contain Thursday morning house fire to one room

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A quick response by the firefighters limited fire damage at a Greeneville home on Thursday morning.

According to Captain Robert Wilhoit of the Greeneville Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the 1000 block of Summer Street at 5:03 a.m. Thursday.

Wilhoit said crews were able to contain the fire damage to one room of the house before fully extinguishing it.

No injuries occurred over the course of the fire, according to Wilhoit.

Crews cleared the scene at 7 a.m.

Debusk Volunteer Fire Department also responded for rehabilitation efforts.