Greeneville Fire Chief: Roads closed as crews battle structure fire on West Irish Street

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three roads in Greeneville have been closed while crews battle a structure fire on West Irish Street.

According to Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley, crews were called to the scene of the fire around 5:30 a.m.

Photo: Greeneville Fire Department

Photo: Greeneville Fire Department

Chief Shipley says West Irish Street, Henry Street and Pearl Street are all closed while firefighters continue to do overhaul work at the scene.

Chief Shipley told News Channel 11 the building appears to be unoccupied, and no injuries have been reported.

As of 8:44 a.m., the fire was under control with crews still on the scene.