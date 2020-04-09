Greeneville financial advisor weighs in on coronavirus stimulus checks, financial health impact

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) Those struggling financially due to COVID-19 will soon get help from the federal government.

An internal plan circulated by IRS Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin shows many Americans will start getting stimulus payouts Thursday, April 9.

The first payout is estimated to cover at least 50 million Americans and will be issued to people whose bank accounts are on file with the IRS.

The next wave of money will be paid no later than the week of April 20.

The final round of payments will go to those receiving checks, which will be mailed at an undetermined date. Estimates show it could be between May and August before checks are received.

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment continues to grow, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, and the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act stimulus checks are set to go out this week.

Greeneville financial advisor for Edward Jones Investments, Billy Endean, advises people to take care of themselves first, before spending on wants.

“The CARES Act is more than just these economic recovery checks. It covers things like student loan debt and morgage debt forgiveness. There’s provisions there for small businesses. It has a waiver provision in there for those who required to take minimum distributions from their individual retirement accounts.”

He said this is the perfect time to evaluate where your tax credit should go.

Billy Endean said, “The best way to look at it is by asking yourself, ‘what’s important to you?”

“For a lot of folks, this may be what they’re using to keep the lights on, to buy groceries. By all means, that’s what they need to use it for,” Endean said. “Several other families have been dipping into their savings accounts – their emergency accounts to basically survive right now, and these checks basically act as a way to replenish that saving’s bucket.”

Many are confused as to what receiving the stimulus check will do to their 2020 Tax Returns. Endean said this is a tax credit and is not required to be returned.

“You can almost think of it like a dollar-for-dollar mark down on your taxes,” Endean said. “The U.S. government realizes right now it’s a very difficult time for a lot of Americans, for a lot of families and business owners out there. They are doing this in order to help people survive financially through these difficult times. It’s not anything that anybody will be required to pay back or be penalized for in the future.”

Bristol, Virginia resident, Robin Barhydt said her stimulus check will go directly to bills.

“My husband was laid off a short time when it first started, so we will be catching up on bills, paying ahead on rent, paying ahead on electric, car payment, insurance. Anything that we can pay ahead on, just in case this goes longer than the end of the month,” Barhydt said.

Barhydt said her husband was able to return to work and she has been working from home, but feels for the people who do not have this option.

“I feel blessed that we get the stilumus check. I feel kind of worse for the people that aren’t working. I think that it should be probably a little bit larger, due to the fact that we’ve been out for going on two months,” Barhydt said.

For those who have not been directly impacted by COVID-19, Endean suggests you plan for the future or help the community.

Endean, “That’s when you start to examine what your goals are, both near-term and long-term. It could be that this money makes a great launching point for an investments account or for savings for college if you have any kids at home.”

Edward Jones Investments in Greeneville is not allowing clients inside its buildings to help with social distancing, but Endean said they are still meeting with clients via phone, webinars and webexes.

He can be reached at: (423) 609-7080. His office is located at 125 W Summer Street, Greeneville TN. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but closes at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will also receive checks, according to AARP.

IRS CARES Act eligibility information can be found here.