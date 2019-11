Photo courtesy of Greeneville Fire Department via Facebook.

Photo courtesy of Greeneville Fire Department via Facebook.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Fire Department responded to a fire at Bradley’s Barber Shop on Bernard Ave. Sunday morning.

A-shift crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

GFD A-shift crews quickly extinguished a fire at Bradley's Barber Shop on Bernard Ave. Posted by Greeneville Fire Department on Sunday, November 3, 2019 Greeneville Fire Department Facebook

Photo courtesy of Greeneville Fire Department via Facebook.

A representative of the fire department told News Channel 11 that there were no injuries resulting from the blaze.

Photo courtesy of Greeneville Fire Department via Facebook.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.