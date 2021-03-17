Greeneville family hoping to make home handicap accessible for daughter with rare disease

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) March marks Developmental Disability Awareness Month as advocates raise awareness about the inclusion of people with disabilities and the challenges they often face.

For the Young family in Greeneville, their daughter Averee has a host of developmental disabilities that limit her vision, speech and learning. She was also diagnosed with a complicated disorder at birth.

“Averee has Walker Warburg Syndrome, it is a type of muscular dystrophy. It is very rare.”

Credit: Chaston Young

Scientists say it is the most severe of a group of genetic conditions known as congenital muscular dystrophies. This causes muscle weakness and wasting starting very early in life and affects development of the muscles, brain, and eyes.

Doctors said when Averee was born, she would not live past one year. She defied those odds and is now five years old.

“She has feelings, she has emotions,” said Averee’s mother Chaston Young. “She is a little human being too, a little girl. She deserves to have the best quality of life that anyone else would deserve.”

Every day is a tough, uphill climb for Averee and her family. Her daily care is a full-time job; she has nurses on staff who help take care of her round-the-clock.

“We have to suction all throughout the day to make sure she is okay because she cannot cough up anything,” nurse Melissa Hess said on one of Averee’s daily medical treatments.

At least every four hours she undergoes breathing treatments, a cough assist and a pulmonary vest.

“The breathing treatments help to loosen and open her lungs up and this helps shake everything out of her lungs,” said Hess.

When it comes to the largest burden for families of children with disabilities, it is often cost of care. It can be an enormous financial strain on parents who often end up paying many things out of pocket for daily needs.

For the Young family, it goes a step further as they are experiencing some growing pains. Their home is not handicap accessible, and it is getting harder to move Averee around the house.

“We are wanting to add maybe an addition onto the back of our house where Averee can have her own room, a bathroom that is suitable for her to meet her needs. She is only getting bigger, she is not going to get smaller,” said Chaston.

The doorframes and hallways are too narrow for Averee’s chair or a lift.

“A stretcher can’t even get through the front door, much less get back to her bedroom,” said Young.

The bathroom is also a big problem.

“She doesn’t even get to sit in the water,” said Chaston. “We can’t get a lift in here either. No. It won’t even fit through the door.”

The Young family is hoping to raise around 60 thousand dollars to add the handicap accessible extension onto their home.

“You know, it’s a stress and worry every single day. She needs this and she deserves this,” said Chaston.

The family says during the COVID-19 pandemic they have had a harder time coming by government or non-profit aid that could help them fund their home renovation. The waitlists can be years-long.

“We don’t have that, we don’t have that kind of time,” said Chaston.

No parent plans for their child to have special needs or the financial burden that follows.

“It is scary, it is very scary,” said Chaston.

The Young family has learned it is something you take one day at a time, as they do everything they can to give their daughter the best possible life.

Because of the pandemic, the family has also not been able to hold any community fundraisers in the past year to help raise money. They are however planning to host a drive-thru barbeque benefit on May 8 at Critter’s Corner. You can pick up a plate for $10 and proceeds benefit the family.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to Averee’s GoFundMe page, click here.