Greeneville couple arrested on child neglect and related charges after fatal fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville couple has been arrested after a fatal fire that resulted in the death of one of their children.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Robert Ryan Inbody was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child neglect and Devin Lee Cullum was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect.

This comes after a fire Wednesday night at a camper in the 1400 block of Woolsey Road in Greenville. A three-year-old boy was found dead inside the camper and his twin sister was found outside with severe burns.

TBI says that the children had been left unattended by their father, Robert Inbody, at the time of the fire. Investigators also say he left the scene to avoid speaking with authorities about the incident.

Investigators accuse Cullum, the mother of the children, of with withholding information from authorities about Inbody’s whereabouts.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

