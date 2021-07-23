Greeneville City Schools to host town hall to determine best use of federal relief funds

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville City Schools will host a town hall meeting next week regarding the school system’s proposed plan for allocating federal pandemic relief funds.

The town hall will take place July 27 at 5 p.m. at Greeneville City Schools’ central office at 129 W. Depot Street.

The school system is applying for $4.5 million in funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III (ESSER) Fund. Congress has appropriated $190 billion to ESSER funds to provide schools with relief money for addressing the impacts of the pandemic, including $122 billion to the ESSER III fund.

The school system says the money will be used to address the impact the pandemic has had on student learning.