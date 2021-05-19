Greeneville City Schools to end curbside meal pickup

GREENEVEILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Due to a drop in demand, Greeneville City Schools announced an end to their curbside meal pickup program on May 25.

According to a press release, the program served over 100,000 meals to local students throughout the pandemic but recent decreases in need made the program unnecessary.

As the program finishes, meal pickup will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greeneville High School and Hal Henard Elementary School.

Meal pickups are available on these remaining dates:

May 20

May 25

For information and updates regarding meal pickup, click here or call Brianna Fannon at 423-787-8012.