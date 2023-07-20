GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville City Schools are analyzing test score results, which reflect the best school year since 2017. The newly released Tennessee Department of Education TCAP test score data showed Greeneville exceeded the state average in most areas.

“The TCAP results that we got this year really exemplify the excellences that our teachers and our students have worked towards throughout the school year,” said Greeneville High School Principal DeAnna Martin. “They’ve worked hard in all subject areas, and we have worked on scaffolding instruction in the classroom to meet the needs of all of our students.”

Greeneville City Schools scored a total of 45% in over all proficiency, this means 45% of students either met or exceeded expectations. To break down the results, 31% met the needs and 14% of students exceeded those expectations.

Martin told News Channel 11 that while she is proud of the test results, she wants her students’ achievements to be in extracurricular areas as well.

“We are giving our students the background and the education to be successful in whatever they want to do after they leave us as a senior, so we want them to be future-ready,” said Martin.

Suzanne Bryant, assistant director for instruction, said that achievement is just one way to measure student growth.

“I’m hoping to see that our students have grown more than expected because we usually see our students grow more than their projections,” said Bryant. “We’re always hoping for growth that exceeds expectations.”

Bryant said that the test scores reflect the efficiency of the district.

“It reflects that we have amazing teachers to begin with, that we’re a community that works together, that our teachers and families and students all work together to ensure that students are successful,” said Bryant.

School leaders will be analyzing the test results to determine what techniques they can implement in the future to further increase student growth.