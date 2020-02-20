Greeneville City Schools partners with online safety tool to alert school officials of possible student dangers

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools announced a partnership with Gaggle on Thursday that they say will protect students while using school-provided technology.

According to a release from GCS, Gaggle’s safety management tool uses real-time analytics and artificial intelligence to study content that students are viewing or attempting to view within Microsoft Office 365.

The release says, “It constantly scans accounts for harmful content and alerts school officials when students show signs of self-harm, depression, thoughts of suicide, substance abuse, cyberbullying, credible threats of violence against others, or other harmful situations. With this solution, GCS educators can proactively identify students who are struggling, provide support where needed, and create a safer school environment.”

The release also says GCS district administrators, IT staff, guidance counselors and other key faculty and staff completed a 4-hour training on Wednesday to learn how to best use Gaggle.

The new tool went into effect in GCS on Thursday.