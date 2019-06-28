Greeneville City School Board votes to purchase laptops for 9-12 grades

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville City Schools’ Board of Education voted to purchase 1,000 Dell laptops for students in grades 9 -12.

The computers will be purchased through a shared contract with Hamblen County Schools for a total investment of $249,000.

“Well, we believe it is imperative to equip each and every one of our students with a state-of-the-art device, and again we try to replace those devices every 36 months,” Assistant Director of Schools for Administration Beverly Miller said.

The laptops will be distributed to students when they return to class in the fall.