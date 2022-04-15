GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been about five months since the groundbreaking ceremony on Depot Street and construction is underway at full force.

The 11 million dollar infrastructure project will bring updates to both utilities and streetscapes.

City Manager Todd Smith said construction is expected to impact traffic throughout the duration of the project.

“Obviously you’re restricted in vehicular traffic on Depot Street right now, but on the flip side there’s a lot of buzz,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of activity, people seeing the construction going on.”

For the short term, businesses like Greeneville Antique Market are being impacted by limited parking.

“Invariably the first question out of anybody’s mouth is, ‘Oh I bet you hate this,'” Co-owner of Greeneville Antique Market Rebecca Wolfe said. “We don’t hate this. We’re thrilled. We can not wait to see what it’s going to do.”

Rebecca Wolfe and Jim Gregory remember the days when Depot Street was often so packed that finding a parking spot was hard, and they said they can’t wait for the area to be returned to it’s former glory.

Wolfe said construction hasn’t deterred customers much.

“Even if it was affecting our business more than it is, I would still be excited because I would know it’s still going to be ok eventually,” Wolfe said.

Some highlights of the project will include public Wi-Fi downtown, decorative touches to the street and updates to water and power lines.

Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor said the project is already bringing new private investments like businesses and residential spaces.

“As the project gets closer to finished, they’re ready to open up,” Taylor said. “We’re seeing new condominiums are going to be built down here, that was just announced.”

Taylor said the Greene County Partnership Foundation has a small business grant available, so if a section of the street in front of a business has to be blocked off for a couple weeks and that causes financial hardship they can provide financial support.

City officials said despite supply chain issues, the project has only been delayed a few weeks, and is still on schedule to be complete by Fall 2023.

Smith said he can’t wait to see the project to completion.

“Our goal is when visitors come to Greeneville, we want them to go home and say, ‘Have you seen Depot Street in Greeneville, Tennessee?'” Smith said.