GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville City Council passed a motion on Tuesday to purchase 53 acres of property, and Greeneville City Schools (GCS) proposed a new middle school be built at the site.

The property is located on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive. Greeneville’s Mayor Cal Doty told News Channel 11 that leaders think it’s time to prepare for future growth in the area, and part of that was buying the property, and possibly introducing a middle school into the system.

Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty (Photo: WJHL)

“We’ve got a study going on, that will be going on, to determine what type of school we need, whether we need a new school, how best to prepare for the future,” he said. “So, we’re trying to get ready for that discussion; and the school system has recommended that we need a middle school. We want to have an outside group come in and just give us some advice and some help.”

Doty said purchasing the property will prove useful regardless if the middle school proposal moves forward or not. He added that an upcoming study will help city leaders determine whether a new middle school is a step in the right direction.

“The property is in a growing part of town, and depending on what happens, it could be commercial development, a park, a school; and we just felt like it was a great piece of property and a great location, and something we could use.”