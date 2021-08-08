Greeneville church blood drive nets dozens of donations

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After setting up at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Greeneville, MEDIC Regional Blood Center received a donation count that staff said exceeded their expectations.

A total of 27 donations were made by parishioners, volunteers and visitors before the mobile blood drive wrapped up around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

MEDIC offered both appointment and walk-in donation.

For those who may still want to donate, MEDIC hosts mobile events throughout Tennessee. Click here to locate a donation opportunity near you.

