GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville’s annual Christmas Parade will return on Sunday, Dec. 3 this year.

The parade, organized by the Greene County Partnership and the Exchange Club of Greeneville, will begin at 2 p.m. The theme of the 2023 parade is “Christmas Movies,” according to the Greene County Partnership.

Photo courtesy of the Greene County Partnership

A release from the partnership states a staging area for the parade will be set up on Bohannon Avenue. The parade itself will leave the staging area and turn left onto Main Street. From there, the parade will move through downtown Greeneville along South Main, West Main and ending at Carson and West Main streets in front of Crescent School.

Registration for the parade begins Nov. 1. All parade participants must complete a registration form, which can be done online or submitted on paper to the Greene County Partnership at 115 Academy Street.

The deadline for registration is noon on Nov. 22.

Entry fees apply for parade participants based on the following provided scale:

Commercial/Business Float – $50

Non-Float Vehicle (cars, tractors, etc.) – $40

Non-Commercial Floats (civic/church/clubs/elementary sports teams) – $20

Pageant Title Holders (must furnish own car) – $25

Motorcycle Groups (each additional motorcycle is $2) – $25

The partnership announced Wednesday that some groups like high school and middle school bands, cheerleaders, ROTC groups, veteran groups, emergency officials and elected officials will be exempt from entry fees.

Parade participants who want to compete for prizes must declare so on their registration form.