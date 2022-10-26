GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – County officials announced the timeline for the Annual Greeneville Christmas Parade on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Greene County Partnership and Exchange Club of Greeneville, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Greeneville.

With the theme of “Christmas Around the Globe,” participants are asked to incorporate international cultures into their designs. Registration will be limited to 100 participants.

Floats will stage on Bohannon Avenue before turning left onto North Main Street. After traveling down South Main and West Main Streets, floats will disperse on Carson and West Main in front of Crescent School.

Registration closes on Nov. 28 or when the Greene County Partnership has received 100 applications.

Fees for participants are broken down below:

High school/middle school marching bands – Free

School cheerleaders, dance teams and ROTC groups – Free

Emergency vehicles (one per department) – Free

Veteran groups and dignitaries – Free

Church or community organization non-float vehicles – $20

Church, civic and school group walkers – $25

Pageant winners – $25 (must furnish own vehicle)

Individual non-float vehicle – $40 Per Vehicle

Commercial non-float vehicle – $50 Per Vehicle

Non-commercial float: church, civic group, or school group – $20 (Judged Category)

Commercial float – $50 (Judged Category)

For competing floats, prizes of $100, $50, and $25 will be offered for 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Free entrants will not be able to compete.

Registration forms will be available in the Greene County Partnership office at 115 Academy Street starting on Nov. 1.