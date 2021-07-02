Greeneville celebrates 25th anniversary launch of USS Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, Main Street Greeneville celebrated the 25th anniversary of the launch of USS Greeneville in 1994.

The fast-attack submarine is the only vessel of the United States Navy named after Greeneville, and hundreds of sailors returned for the reunion.

News Channel 11 spoke with the commanding officer, Robert Lane, who said it’s an honor to continue working for a vessel that offers support.

“I am truly, truly blessed being the commanding officer of Greeneville and having such an enormous support group, rooted in such history, as having parts built just down the road here that are still on board Greeneville,” Lane said.

Festivities will continue into the weekend with community service projects, a cannon firing and the Greeneville Independence Day Celebration.

Saturday, July 3