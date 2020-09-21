Greeneville cancels New Year’s Eve celebration, exploring virtual ball drop

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville officials have decided to cancel the town’s annual Midnight on Main New Year’s Eve celebration but are looking into holding a virtual ball drop instead.

The town canceled this year’s event due to social distancing concerns and after several sponsors said they would not be able to participate this year.

“There’s no safe way to social distance at an event like this,” Greeneville Public Relations Manager Amy Rose said in a release. “In the past, large crowds have gathered inside our venues for music and dancing, and Main Street has been filled with dancers and spectators for our midnight fireworks show.”

Expenses for Midnight on Main are paid for through community sponsorships, according to Rose.

Rose said Greeneville Light and Power is exploring ways to hold the midnight ball drop virtually. She said a decision on the ball drop will be announced soon.