GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In November, Rhonda and Ishmael Castro opened the doors to the C.A.R.E (Community in Action Reaches Everyone) center to assist those in need.

Now, the center is facing a setback due to zoning.

“We are sitting in an M-2 zone which is the most restricted zone,” said Rhonda. “I was told no beds, so I know that. But I didn’t know that we could not utilize napping in chairs.”

Being in that zone means that the space cannot be used as residential or as a sleeping space. Because of this, the center was given a $150 fine. For Rhonda, this fine is serving as a learning experience to move forward.

“We’re navigating our way, learning the rules as we go, but working to always be in compliance and do things the right way,” Rhonda said.

Rhonda added that the fine isn’t going to change the way the center will operate, or change the relationship with the town.

“We’ll just figure that out together moving forward. And there are no hard feelings whatsoever at all.”

Aside from the concerns, the center has seen success in the short time it’s been open. Daniel Laney told News Channel 11 that he stumbled upon the C.A.R.E Center two weeks ago while struggling with addiction. He said he has already seen his life change.

“I was just walking down the street and I came up here and I ran into Rhonda, which I knew for a very long time, and Ishmael,” said Laney. “And I thank God every day I ran into them because if I didn’t I wouldn’t be here. I didn’t have nothing, I’ve been here two weeks and I’ve already got a job I start tomorrow.”

For Rhonda, stories like Daniel’s are why she has no plans to slow down.

“My goals are that we do find a place that we are able to do the residential piece,” said Castro. “And give those that are like Daniel, that are trying to get jobs and need the rest in order to go to work every day until they can get their own place to be able, to have a place to rest.”

Castro said that after meeting with town leadership, the next step is looking for a place to expand their mission.

The center is also looking for volunteers. Those interested can reach out at carecentergreeneville@gmail.com.