Greeneville business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Chamber of Commerce announced that it will host an event centered around small local businesses ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Shop Small Greene will return for the 2021 season on Nov. 27 and aims to promote area businesses and encourage community members to shop local.
A release from city officials states that shoppers can also participate in a scavenger hunt during the event for a chance to win prizes. Shoppers can pick up a scavenger list at their first stop and get it stamped throughout their shopping experience in town.
A Holiday Market will be in the Partnership’s parking lot with the Depot Street Farmers Market from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with local crafters lined up along with food trucks for quick bites to eat. Children can also visit with Santa Claus and snatch a photo with the jolly fellow.
Participating businesses are as follows:
- A&J Boutique
- Aurora Beauty Boutique
- Bee Well Day Spa
- Brolin & Bailey Co.
- Broyles General Store
- Brumley’s Expression
- Greene Hemp Company
- Gypsy Soul Market
- Holly Knoll Farms – Pop Up Shop in the GCP parking lot
- Mercantile on Depot
- Merle Norman
- Painted Turtle Craft Co.
- Pritchard Design
- Shop Greeneville, TN – Pop Up Shop in the GCP parking lot
- The Blessed Bee Herbals, LLC
- The Burlap Bunny
- The Greenehouse
- The Paislee Sunflower Boutique
- The UnCommon Collective
- Towne Square Package Store
- Two Little Birds – Pop Up Shop in the GCP parking lot
- Westown Florist
