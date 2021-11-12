Greeneville business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Chamber of Commerce announced that it will host an event centered around small local businesses ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Shop Small Greene will return for the 2021 season on Nov. 27 and aims to promote area businesses and encourage community members to shop local.

A release from city officials states that shoppers can also participate in a scavenger hunt during the event for a chance to win prizes. Shoppers can pick up a scavenger list at their first stop and get it stamped throughout their shopping experience in town.

A Holiday Market will be in the Partnership’s parking lot with the Depot Street Farmers Market from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with local crafters lined up along with food trucks for quick bites to eat. Children can also visit with Santa Claus and snatch a photo with the jolly fellow.

Participating businesses are as follows:

A&J Boutique

Aurora Beauty Boutique

Bee Well Day Spa

Brolin & Bailey Co.

Broyles General Store

Brumley’s Expression

Greene Hemp Company

Gypsy Soul Market

Holly Knoll Farms – Pop Up Shop in the GCP parking lot

Mercantile on Depot

Merle Norman

Painted Turtle Craft Co.

Pritchard Design

Shop Greeneville, TN – Pop Up Shop in the GCP parking lot

The Blessed Bee Herbals, LLC

The Burlap Bunny

The Greenehouse

The Paislee Sunflower Boutique

The UnCommon Collective

Towne Square Package Store

Two Little Birds – Pop Up Shop in the GCP parking lot

Westown Florist

