GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday to oppose Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed expanded school voucher program.

The school board met at 5 p.m., and the last item on the agenda was to consider approving a resolution opposing the voucher program. The resolution passed without any votes against it, signaling the board’s overwhelming opposition to the program.

Lee unveiled the proposed program on Nov. 28. If approved, the legislation would use tax money to cover a large portion of tuition to any private school in the state.

If passed by lawmakers, the program would award 20,000 scholarships to qualifying families in the 2024-25 school year. The year after that, the voucher program would become universal for all Tennessee students.

Steve Starnes, Director of Greeneville City Schools, told News Channel 11 Monday before the board met that he was against the legislation and believed “public funds should support public schools and public entities.”

While leaders of Greeneville City Schools, a public school system, are against the proposed legislation, private schools in Northeast Tennessee have voiced their support.