Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve economic impact plan for new Chick-fil-A

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Chick-fil-A is getting closer to a reality for Greeneville.

The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an economic impact plan for the Crockett Crossing Development area on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Tuesday night’s meeting.

That area includes the Chick-fil-A, being built on the former Ryan’s site.

According to the resolution, proceeds from Tax Increment Incentives “would be used to pay or finance eligible costs under the Act… relating to the development of the Plan Area.”

Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that demolition work is already underway at the site for the Chick-fil-A.

The full economic impact plan as approved is below.

A Facebook page for the new restaurant lists Mitch Edge as the operator for the Chick-fil-A location.

Currently, the only Chick-fil-A in Greene County is on the Tusculum University campus.