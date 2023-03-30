GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents in a Greeneville apartment complex say they have heard nothing from property management after the brick siding of the building fell, causing damage to a resident’s car.

The incident occurred at Greene Ridge Apartments late Saturday afternoon.

“And [I] heard this loud crash,” said resident, Christian L’Adiner. “Glass shattering everything. “

L’Adiner said he was getting ready for work when he heard the brick siding on his apartment building fall right onto his parked SUV below.

Saturday after the brick façade of Green Ridge Apartments fell on L’Adiner’s Mercury Mountaineer. (Photo: Christian L’Adiner).

He said his Mercury Mountaineer is beyond repair with the roof and hood caved in along with the windshield shattered.

He said it will cost more to fix the car than it’s worth.

The Building, Planning, and Development Department of Greeneville said the siding fell because it did not have a required structural component.

“There’s no indication that there’s any type of required brick ties to hold the brick to the wall,” said Greeneville building official Bert Seay.

Seay said the building is still sound though.

“From what I see on the outside, and again I’m just looking at this from the outside, I see no indication of any structural failure outside of the fact that the veneer fell,” said Seay.

Since the incident, L’Adiner said he has not heard back from the property owner who he’s trying to work with to process insurance claims. He wants to hear from the owner, but doesn’t have a lot of hope that he will.

“I mean I’m devastated because I have two jobs to go to and now I’m out of a vehicle and it seems like they don’t care at all, like I’m just left stranded really,” said L’Adiner.

News Channel 11 reached out to the property owner of Green Ridge Apartments for a comment but has not heard back.