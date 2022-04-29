GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Greeneville has announced plans for its annual July 4 celebration.

The 10th annual American Downtown celebration will feature live music, food trucks, a nighttime parade, a hotdog eating contest, and of course, fireworks.

The celebration will kick off at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4 behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.

The parade will get underway around 9:15 p.m. The route will begin at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street and travel along Main Street and Tusculum Boulevard before ending at Greeneville High School.

Fireworks will light up the sky once the final parade entry arrives at the high school, which should be around 10 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from behind Burley Stadium.