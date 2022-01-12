Greeneville 16-year-old killed in custody exchange named All-Conference Bowler

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 16-year-old from Greeneville, Tennessee was posthumously honored by her peers Wednesday. Teagan Welch’s former bowling team named her an All-Conference Bowler.

As a part of the Tennessee Region One Bowling Finals, competing schools Dobyns Bennett High School and Cherokee High School first took the time to honor a peer who tragically lost her life last week.

Welch, who died following a custody exchange-turned shooting in White Pine, was a member of the Greeneville High School Bowling Team as well as a musician in the GHS marching band. The honor, granted to students by opposing team leaders, signifies a standout player who is recognized by teammates and competitors alike.

Under normal circumstances, the award would stand as a capstone in a high school player’s career. In Teagan’s case, however, teammates accepted the award in her honor.

The investigation into the exact causes that led to gunfire during Teagan’s exchange is still underway, though authorities told News Channel 11 that they’d never seen a case like this before.

In addition to the All-Conference award, the Greeneville High School Bowling Team was given framed art to express the sports community’s condolences.