Greene Technology Center receives grant for $48,034

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Greene Technology Center (GTC) was awarded a sizeable grant through the Tennessee Department of Education.

GTC received $48,034 from the Perkins Reserve Grant.

The money from the grant will go towards helping students of the center in various ways, such as offering students state-recognized certification opportunities at no cost.

The bulk of the funds will be used by GTC to buy equipment for the incoming programs.

The equipment includes an ambulance cot, CPR manikins, rack mount servers, workstations, lab stations and more.

GTC offers technical training to students still in high school during the day, and it is used by the Tennessee College of Applied Technology for adults in seven programs at night.

“This funding opportunity will strengthen our community by providing industry certifications for our high school students. We will also improve our programs in Health Science and Computer Information Technology with the Perkins money,” said GTC Principal Randy Wells.

