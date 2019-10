GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Greene County Firewood Ministry are seeking volunteers ahead of the winter season.

The group posted on social media Thursday that they have a large amount of wood to process.

The Greene County Firewood Ministry meets every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Bernard and Church Street.

