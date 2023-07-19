GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The former Tacoma hospital was bought by Greene County and is currently being renovated to move county departments into a bigger space.

The hospital was bought by the county from Ballad Health in November of 2021 for $2.5 Million. Since then, the county has designated the floors of the building for different purposes.

Floor 1: The registrar of deeds, trustees office, and the county clerk (tag/registration office)

Floor 2: Administration Office

Floor 3: Sheriff’s Office

Floor 4: Greene County Central Office

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison says that thanks to a half-million-dollar grant obtained by Ballad Health, the county can pay for more renovations.

“Our $2.5 million and their $500,000 contribution from grant funding funded this project,” said Morrison. “We funded this with general debt service funds from our general debt service, which is only earmarked for purchases such as this.”

Renovations to the building have already begun. The Employee Health and Wellness Center has already moved to the former hospital and opened on July 17. Morrison said they have, however, experienced setbacks that have prolonged the project.

“It’s been difficult because of the engineering or the logistical challenges,” said Morrison. “We’ve turned off the very expensive high-pressure boilers that cost about $15,000 a month to operate, so we’re converting it all over to a conventional AC like you would see in a regular office building or residence.”

The new building will provide 110,000 square feet of office space for the county. Sheriff Wesley Holt told News Channel 11 that he hasn’t seen an improvement in office space this big in his 34 years at the department.

“We’ve just outgrown that building and it served its purpose years ago,” he said. “Now we can use that building later as maybe a minimum security facility for weekenders, people who do 24-48 hours jail sentences. If there is problems with jail overcrowding, then we could possibly revert that back into some kind of minimum security small facility.”

Holt said that the current office space is too crowded and they do not have enough room for case evidence.

“This is going to give us a bigger evidence room,” said Holt. “It’s also going to give us a training area up here.”

Mayor Kevin Morrison says there’s no official date as to when the departments can start moving in, but renovations are actively underway.