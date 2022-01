FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) announced the loss of one of their troopers.

Trooper Vince Mullins died Saturday morning following a hospital stay, according to a Twitter post made by the THP.

Mullins worked in Greene County Scales Complex in the Fall Branch District, according to the post.

The THP asks that you keep Mullins’ family in your thoughts and prayers.

News Channel 11 contacted the THP for more information but has not yet heard back.