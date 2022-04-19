GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — County commissioners voted Monday night to explore new options regarding vocational education.

Currently, Greeneville and Greene County high school students take vocational classes at the Greene Technology Center.

City and county schools have partnered to run the center for decades, but so far they have been unable to agree on a new operations plan, which must be signed to qualify for federal grants.

The county commission voted to explore other options, including possibly dividing up vocational programs in each of the high schools.

“This is only to ask us to vote for permission to look into other options for the vo-tech students,” county commissioner Robin Quillen said. “Obviously, we’re all here for the students. I understand and I would love to have a vo-tech in every school. It would be great. Kids wouldn’t have to leave their schools. This is now the time that the contract has to be decided on and signed.”

Approval of the resolution means more research will need to be done on how vocational education would be split up among high schools in Greeneville and Greene County.