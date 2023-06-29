GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local organization Gifts for Kids will be kickstarting its Christmas in July campaign to secure volunteers and donations for the Christmas season.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison is among the organization’s supporters.

“This has been a prominent organization in our community for quite some time,” said Morrison. “But we’ve sort of amped up the noise level to make people aware that there are those that need a little extra help and consideration in our community.”

July 23 was selected as the designated Gifts for Kids Day by local government officials and supporters.

“The county commission proclaimed Sunday, July 23 as Gifts for Kids Day in Greenville and Greene County,” Morrison said. “We’re very proud of that. This is the month of action to come and support Gifts for Kids.”

Gifts for Kids President John Tweed said the Christmas in July campaign and Gifts for Kids Day will keep the organization current throughout the year.

“We’re here and we’re starting to prepare for another successful season and looking for support, whether that be fundraising or volunteers,” said Tweed.

Gifts for Kids officials said that they have been giving unforgettable Christmas gifts to Greeneville and Greene County residents for generations.

“Christmas in July is about getting that awareness out there…” Tweed said. “When we start into registration, we will know what the fruit of our effort is around Christmas.”

Volunteer registration for Gifts for Kids is open year-round and toy donations are accepted through the month of July at Food City in Greeneville. Year-round drop-offs can be made at Gifts for Kids permanent location.