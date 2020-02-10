Greene County still experiencing flooding after last week’s severe weather

GREENE CO., Tenn (WJHL) – Due to severe weather in our region on Thursday, parts of our area are still experiencing heavy flooding including parts of Greene County.

After all the rain, the ground is still saturated giving that water nowhere to go.

“Greene County received 4.47 inches of rain last week. We did have approximately over 100 roads under water last week due to the flooding, but we had several issues. We ended up having 11 water rescues and 4 animal rescues,” said Greene County’s Emergency Management Interim Director, Heather Sipe.

The Greene County Highway Department has been out surveying over 200 roads in Greene County, some of which are still closed due to flooding or water damage.

The three roads still closed include Pottertown Road, Toby Road, and Poplar Springs Road.



Several roads in Greene County are still closed due to flooding & water damage. Greene County Emergency Management and the Greene County Highway Department are urging people to obey road closures signs.

Greene County Highway Superintendent Kevin Swatsell says water sitting on these roads for an extended amount of time could cause even more damage.

“Currently we have tree roads left that are closed either due to high water or we have one bridge on Poplar Springs Road that is washed out. We found that if it’s water covered for a extended period amount of time the sub grade will get soft and it starts to deteriorate. Vehicles once they get on it even after the water goes away they track it up and cause it to break,” said Swatsell.



Look at this sky in Greene County before the sunset. Below though is still the aftermath of Thursday's rainfall about what areas are still impacted by flooding and debris.

The highway department is urging people to follow road closure signs and said they can’t survey all of the damages until the water on the road is gone.



“There are damage underneath them so that’s going to be a long process that the county highway department’s going to have to do,” said Heather Sipe.

She and other key officials will be meeting Monday to go over what needs to be done for next weeks rainfall.