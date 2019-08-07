Greene County SROs get ready for return of classes, sheriff’s office still working to add SRO to every school

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – When children in the Greene County school system return to class to Wednesday, students will see additional school resource officers on campus.

This year Chuckey Elementary will have an SRO on campus.

“You wear many hats,” said Chuckey Elementary SRO Travis Hoxie. “You’re not just a police officer.”

Hoxie is about to embark on his first year at the school after coming from West Pines.

“We want to make sure the kids know, especially the young children,” he said, “that police officers aren’t scary and we’re here to help.”

He’s part the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to provide a school resource officer for each county school.

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said the department currently has 13 SROs in Greene County Schools and four are still finishing training.

All 17 should be in schools by Christmas, according to Holt.

“Things that we as administrators might overlook, that’s what he’s trained to look for,” said Jennifer Whitson, Chuckey Elementary’s Principal. “He’s our extra set of eyes and he helps us out.”

Last week, all 17 SROs went through active shooter training.

“We try to go into the different schools so everyone can learn the layout of the school, go through different scenarios, go through sims training, make it as realistic as possible without anybody getting hurt,” said Hoxie.

One addition to their gear this year will be new body cameras.

“They’ll record 360 degrees and all around us, 240 degrees up and down,” he said, “during the interview, we can take it off and put it on the table and it will record us and them, and everything going on in the room and that will help us out in court.”

Chuckey Elementary is planning to add a new Raptor system, and upgrade to security windows.

Hoxie will also help teach 5th graders the Law Enforcement Against Drugs, or LEADs, program this year.

“We are able to do a pro-active approach to law enforcement by teaching these kids about drugs, social media, bullying and staring at a younger age,” said Hoxie.

Chuckey Elementary will hold its first full day of classes on Wednesday.