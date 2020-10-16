Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate who walked off work detail

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County deputies are looking for an inmate who reportedly walked off a work crew detail Thursday afternoon.

According to a release, Mark Tolley walked off his assigned crew at 204 N. Cutler Street about 2 p.m.

He was last seen crossing US 11-E near the AMC Theatre.

Deputies and the Greeneville Police Department searched for Tolley but were unable to find him.

GCSO said that Tolly was incarcerated for misdemeanor charges of failure to appear and violation of probation.

A warrant for Tolley on a charge of misdemeanor escape has been issued.

GCSO asks that anyone with information contact them at (423) 798-1800.