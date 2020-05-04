Greene County Sheriff’s Office K9 ‘Boomer’ to receive body armor donation from nonprofit

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local K9 officer with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office will soon have some added protection.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, K9 Boomer will be given a bullet and stab protective vest after a donation was given by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois sponsored K9 Boomer’s vest, which is embroidered with the words “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

The post says Boomer should receive the vest within eight to ten weeks.

GCSO said in the post the donation amount for one protective K9 vest is $960 and each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283. The vests have a five-year warranty and weigh between four and five pounds.

K9 Boomer was first recruited to work with the sheriff’s office in April of 2019.

PREVIOUS: Greene County Sheriff’s Department recruits new K-9 named ‘Boomer’

K9 Boomer was seen assisting with security at Bristol Motor Speedway during Bristol Night Race in 2019.

PREVIOUS: Greene County Sheriff K-9 checks vehicles for explosives during Bristol Night Race

To learn how to donate or help with the nonprofit, click here.