GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Loki will receive a bullet and stab vest from a generous donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, according to a Facebook post Sunday.

According to the Facebook post, the vest’s value is anywhere from $1,744 to $2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s strives to provide this protective equipment to law enforcement K-9s all over the country.