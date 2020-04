GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators in Greene County are searching for a 35-year-old woman last seen on Sunday.

According to a post from the Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department, Leona Saylor was last seen on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. when she left her home in the Ottway area.

Saylor was last seen leaving the home on foot and did not take a vehicle, according to the post.

Anyone with information regarding Leona’s location is asked to call 423-798-1800.